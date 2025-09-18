Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Steppling's avatar
John Steppling
37m

And, on the committe to defend milosevic were (in the artists call, with me) two nobel prize winners. Pinter and Handke. Milosevic was more or less widely popular. And he fought against the serb nationalists to the degree he could. But read ed herman's article....it should clear up confusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
30m

You know we impose democracy on the world, but there ain't none here , not in killafornia.

Notwithstanding that imposition of democracy ain't.

...

When I ran for Mayor of SF killafornia,,2007, against Gruesome Gavin Gruesome Newsance,

ScKamala put my ass in jail, shut down my business, wrecked my life with solitary isolation.

Now, I apologize to folks tired of hearing about it, but also I want to add, one jerk stated she was a nobody then, well she still is, ScKamala Harris is nothing.

But these nothing people get together and wreck all of Womanity, one act of terror and torture at a time.

Of course, the shit going on now is an anti revolution at home.

Gruesome Newsom just signed a bill. I am told. Mandating injextions.

Now , everyone with a functional brain understands these wvexxxines be killing kids and worse

My housemate got three murderna pricks and has mostly lost his mind, or perhaps he acts that way on purpose....

What can I do?

Leave killafornia and go back to Russia?

But maybe I won't have to, maybe Russia can come here and take over, God willing....

Thanks for all your great work. As depressing as it is, I find your writing to be well crafted and a must read.

Also. Sorry they treated you badly in old little Britain, you see what is going on there now....tis karma. A circle....

And eventually it comes around to where it had started. Which is exactly what scares me most. Tired of living in fear,

Regards

G

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kit Klarenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture