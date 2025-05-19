Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Longtrail
19h

Our military has a history of losing. Furthermore our military hasn't defended this nation since 1812. In WW1 and WW2 we showed up late and reaped the profit. That's the purpose of our military, profit to enrich our Oligarch Masters who send our best to die for their portfolios.

By the way, it was the Soviet Union who won WW2 with some Lend-Lease help from us. It was a loan, more profit while the Soviets lost at least 23 MILLION!

America has a fatal overconfidence.

Paulo Aguiar
17h

This isn't just a military blunder; it's a case study in how empire crumbles when the balance of power shifts and the illusion of dominance collides with reality. The U.S. didn't back down in Yemen because it suddenly found peace palatable. It backed down because it ran headfirst into a hard geopolitical wall. Ansar Allah didn’t just survive, they outmaneuvered a nuclear superpower at sea, in the air, and on the ground, all while spending a fraction of the cost.

From a realpolitik perspective, the math is brutal: $1 billion a month, elite drones downed like flies, and two carrier groups dodging DIY missiles. Meanwhile, China’s watching, Taiwan’s wondering, and Iran’s now holding more cards than anyone in Washington wants to admit. This wasn’t just about Yemen. It was a flashing red light warning that the U.S. can no longer fight regional wars on autopilot and expect deference.

The takeaway? In an era where resilient, decentralized actors can bleed a superpower dry with $10,000 drones and dug-in resolve, brute force without strategic depth is a liability. That’s why Trump’s team is suddenly all about diplomacy; not because they had a change of heart, but because the cost of escalation started to outweigh the illusion of control.

