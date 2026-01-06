Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
5h

Same script, different overthrow. These "intelligence agencies" have a template and all they do is mark the paper with it. All of these actions are, more or less, cookie cutter in nature. The name change, the tactics do not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
5h

It worked and it continues to work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kit Klarenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture