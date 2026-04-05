Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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BillLawson's avatar
BillLawson
14h

The genocidal Israeli state has revised down its objectives for its murderous attacks on Lebanon Instead of dismantling Hezbollah's military capabilities the goals have now been revised to merely occupying a small section of S. Lebanon. The racist Israeli media seems constantly surprise at the failure of the IDF to crush Hezbollah. Numerous mayors of Jewish settlements have bitterly complained about the inability of the IDF to protect them. Lt's hope the child killers of the IDF are forced to abandon their murderous attacks on the civilian population of Lebanon soon.

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John C's avatar
John C
13h

This may explain in part what is going on inside British “Embassy” in Lebanon, one of the largest “embassies” in the world, with 5,000 employees - a question Craig Murray asked on Substack during a recent visit.

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