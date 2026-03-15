Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Ignasz Semmelweisz's avatar
Ignasz Semmelweisz
5d

Shi'a Islam and a tiny minority of Sunnis are, essentially, fighting the genocidal global hegemon for the rest of mankind.

The irony is profound.

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Alfred Nassim's avatar
Alfred Nassim
5d

Funny how the "democratic" West has a lack of real leaders. Anyone with an ounce of self-respect is weeded out long before he gets into a position of power - à la Jeremy Corbyn.

It is now a prerequisite for any ambitious politician to kill babies or rape little boys on video for Mossad.

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