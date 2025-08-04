All my investigations are free to read, thanks to the enormous generosity of my readers. Independent journalism nonetheless requires investment, so if you value this article or any others, please consider sharing, or even becoming a paid subscriber. Your support is always gratefully received, and will never be forgotten. To buy me a coffee or two, please click this link.

In a remarkable development, Amsterdam’s National Coordinator for Security and Counter-Terrorism (NCTV) has designated the Zionist entity a “state threat”. The agency’s annual assessment of “threat actors” for 2025 takes damning aim at malign “attempts to influence Dutch politics and society” by the Israeli government and its local lobbying apparatus. It’s the first time a Western intelligence service has acknowledged the grave hazard posed by Tel Aviv’s global Hasbara network. Will others now follow NCTV’s lead?

The agency’s report focuses on Israel’s “attempts to influence political and public opinion” around the riots that engulfed Amsterdam in November 2024, prior to a UEFA Europa League football match between Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dutch club AFC Ajax. Initially, local and international media, and politicians, condemned the clashes as unprovoked attacks on Israelis and Jews. The city’s mayor Femke Halsema described the incident as evocative of “Nazi pogroms”. Benjamin Netanyahu similarly likened the violence to Kristallnacht.

Rapidly however, it became clear that thuggish, far-right Maccabi supporters had purposefully sought to cause maximum mayhem. Upon entering Amsterdam, they tore down Palestinian flags flying from private homes, chanted repulsive slogans such as “death to Arabs”, assaulted Muslim residents of the city - including women - and vandalised state and public property. Despite CCTV footage of these incidents being mysteriously erased, and Western media deliberately concealing the crimes of Israeli fans, public figures who’d initially shrieked “antisemitism” over the upheaval were forced to issue embarrassing retractions.

Maccabi Tel Aviv ultras prepare for trouble

The NCTV report states the Zionist entity’s mephitic influence in the Netherlands is “illustrated” by Tel Aviv’s manipulative, deceitful shaping of media and political narratives around the Amsterdam riots. Almost instantly upon their eruption, the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora and Countering Antisemitism circulated a report “directly to specific politicians and journalists.” It libelously claimed the unrest was instigated by individuals and organisations possessed of antisemitic animus, supportive of Hamas. The initial impact was grave.

Among the recipients were Dutch lawmakers who attended a parliamentary session discussing the riots. There, one MP proposed a motion to designate Netherlands entities listed in the report as terrorist organisations, and sanction them accordingly. Fortunately, this didn’t come to pass, but individuals named by Israeli authorities - including prominent peace activists - have received death threats. Accordingly, NCTV’s assessment notes:

“The Dutch Ministers of Justice and Security and Foreign Affairs deemed the distribution method unusual and, due to the potential negative consequences for Dutch citizens, undesirable. For example, the individuals mentioned could be intimidated or threatened, or in the most serious cases, attacked.”

Perception management around the November 2024 Amsterdam riots is relatively small fry. Yet, NCTV’s appraisal remains seismic. It follows Dutch authorities - historically highly sympathetic to Tel Aviv - leading calls for the EU to review its relationship with Israel and investigate abuses committed during the Gaza genocide, while banning Netanyahu’s ministers from entering their territory. Given Amsterdam’s centrality to Israel’s pan-European influence nexus, NCTV labelling the entity a “state threat” could kickstart the unravelling of a ruthless Zionist conspiracy menacing the entire continent.

‘Common Tactics’

Over decades, the Dutch Israeli lobby - spanning NGOs and faith organisations, and many media outlets, ‘think tanks’ and political parties that amplify them - has systematically sought to create a hostile environment for Palestine solidarity in the Netherlands. Along the way, intimidation tactics including defamation campaigns, vexatious lawfare, and physical threats have been widely deployed to devastating effect against dissenting citizens, academics, journalists, politicians, and rights groups. Countless careers, livelihoods and reputations have been threatened if not destroyed in the process.

Palestine solidarity protesters in Amsterdam

The Netherlands is far from an isolated case in this regard, but it is a country of enormous geopolitical significance to Tel Aviv, which has long-served as a key nucleus for the entity’s lobbying efforts across Europe and beyond. Amsterdam is home to a large number of powerful EU, NATO, and UN institutions, and a ‘friendly’ political environment locally grants Israel potential access to and leverage over them all. This includes the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice.

The NCTV assessment notes “international institutions present in the Netherlands” are “well-known targets of state interference” by the Zionist entity and its Anglo-American puppetmasters. When Amsterdam “provides information to such institutions”, it can subsequently “[reach] state actors through clandestine channels.” As such, it is unsurprising Tel Aviv seeks to comprehensively neutralise any and all neighbourhood opposition. A 2021 report by the European Legal Support Center documents in stark detail standard strategies deployed by Dutch lobby entities to stifle criticism of Israeli actions, and Palestine solidarity.

ELSC found between 2015 - 2020, almost 60 Dutch organizations and groups, and 23 individuals, ended up in the Israel lobby’s crosshairs. Nine “common tactics” to “silence Palestinian rights advocates in the Netherlands” were identified, the most prevalent being “smear campaigns”. This typically takes the form of “inflammatory and unfounded allegations of antisemitism or support of terrorism.” Government ministers have been victims. Attempts to defund Palestine solidarity organisations, via “pressure” applied to their donors, or deny them use of public spaces for events, are similarly routine.

ELSC also identified mercifully isolated, but nonetheless deeply disquieting, incidents of individuals being targeted via criminal means. For example, in March 2018, Dutch-Palestinian Ismail Ziada launched landmark legal action against high-ranking Israeli military officers for the murder of his family members in Gaza four years earlier. The case received global media attention. Less well-reported was Ziada subsequently discovering the brake cable of his family car had been slashed, while the vehicle was parked outside their home. Local police investigated, but no perpetrator was ever found.

Meanwhile, a longtime Dutch anti-apartheid and Palestine solidarity activist received a flurry of death threats, before falling victim to a series of cyberattacks. First, her email was hacked, “and hundreds of false mails” sent to her contacts using her address. Subsequently, her Facebook and LinkedIn accounts were broken into. While Netherlands authorities opened a formal investigation, they claimed to lack resources for tracing the culprits. Again, the crimes remain unsolved - although considering the Zionist entity’s cyberwarfare mastery, the trail could well lead back to Israel.

‘At Odds’

ELSC found the Netherlands-based Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) was behind a staggering 60% of the attacks on Dutch Palestine solidarity it documented. However, Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Zionist Occupation Force-linked, Tel Aviv-based NGO Monitor also played significant roles. The latter has an extensive, deplorable history of perpetuating slanderous allegations against all Western organisations - including mainstream darlings Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch - remotely critical of Israel, and demanding they be defunded by state authorities, if not outright shuttered.

Dutch officials are well-aware of NGO Monitor’s lack of credibility. In January 2020, then-Foreign Minister Stef Blok responded to a parliamentary question by citing research by Policy Working Group - an organisation led by former Israeli diplomats - which found NGO Monitor’s “accusations are based on selective citations, half-facts and insinuations.” These false charges were said to contribute “to a climate in which human rights organisations have come under increasing pressure.” Blok added, “NGO Monitor…focuses exclusively on organisations and donors who are critical of Israeli policy.”

Despite this high-level cognisance, later that year NGO Monitor and fellow Zionist lobby agitator UK Lawyers for Israel successfully pressured Amsterdam to cease funding the Union of Agricultural Work Committees. Founded in 1986, the organisation helps Palestinian farmers in Gaza and the West Bank to cultivate and retain their land, market produce locally and internationally, and develop water infrastructure. The Netherlands was among many overseas donors, which had contributed to UAWC’s activities for decades.

The Union is an aggravating barrier to the Zionist entity’s rapacious, illegal settlement expansion, so has since inception been in Tel Aviv’s firing line. For years, allegations UAWC is somehow tied to proscribed militant groups have widely-proliferated via a rogue’s gallery of Israeli lobby elements, a well-honed manoeuvre that has cut off access to online payment platforms and other financing sources for multiple Palestinian advocacy groups globally. CIDI, NGO Monitor, and UKLFI pulled this precise stunt in the Netherlands, with ruinous impact.

In July 2020, the Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry announced it was freezing a $1 million grant to UAWC, pending a review that would likely “take several months”. A year-and-a-half later, Amsterdam permanently ended all funding for the Union. In the meantime, UAWC’s operations were severely disrupted, with hundreds of employees laid off, scores of farmers left unable to perform basic duties, and vast swaths of Palestinian land under threat of confiscation by Zionist authorities and settlers.

UAWC members display a sign: “[We] will remain a staunch defender and faithful protector of our land, our farmers, our fishermen, and their rights, and will not retreat.”

Given authorities in the Netherlands had no doubts NGO Monitor couldn’t be trusted, it begs the obvious question of why the government caved to the organisation’s demands. An obvious answer is certain lobby-influenced officials in Amsterdam wanted a pretext to end UAWC’s funding on Tel Aviv’s behalf, and NGO Monitor et al handily provided cover. An identical story played out in Britain in respect of Palestine Action, a civil disobedience movement proscribed as a terrorist group by London on July 1st.

Ever since PA’s 2020 founding, British authorities had clandestinely been in close contact with Elbit Systems - a major Israeli weapons manufacturer PA targeted for destruction - and Tel Aviv’s London embassy about the group’s wrecking campaign, which was severely damaging Elbit’s profits and public image. In secret meetings, British officials lamented PA did not “meet the threshold for proscription” as a terrorist group under British law. The group’s recent ban was avowedly inspired by “research” provided by local Zionist lobby group We Believe In Israel.

The proscription has been condemned as “at odds with the UK’s obligations under international human rights law” by the UN’s human rights chief, internal documents indicate British officials and security services struggled to identify any legal grounds whatsoever to ban the group, and a judicial review of the move is ongoing. London has seemingly not caught up to the fact that a worldwide majority consider Israel to be the true threat - as NCTV, and by extension the Dutch government, has now finally acknowledged.