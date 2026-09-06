Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
1d

Again a courageous and urgent article by KIT KLARENBERG.

Germanys Regimes and german academic institutions are acting as complicit in war crimes: collaborating with the more ill maniacal psychopathic heinous genocidal dubious state, self-proclaimed zionist country, a settler-colonial apartheid one, you are part of the genocidal project.

Once more time, academics are showing their narcissistic selfinterested and selfcentered lust for their carrieres at any price, or their despite for "some people" on islamophobic or racist grounds, forgetting any rationality and deep consideration of the reality, insisting in a phantasy created by the eternal cultural hasbara and brainwashing maschine of "culture" (meaning "the pre-fabricated culture" developed to blindfold your perception of reality).

Stupid or cinically, germans are collaborating with the more open and "in real time documented and live-streamed" genocide in human history.

The regime is poison and is poisoning the society.

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Andres Federico's avatar
Andres Federico
1d

As unsurprising as the odious full mobilisation of every facet of German society to support zionist colonial expansion is, the documentation of it is very important. Keep it up.

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