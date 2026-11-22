In this wide-ranging discussion, Global Delinquents host Kit Klarenberg and fellow noided independent investigative journalist Robert Skvarla discuss how Anglo-American elites, in particular intelligence agencies and operatives, have long-been fascinated to the point of fanatical obsession with psychological warfare. A desire to influence perceptions, behaviour and decision-making processes on an individual and collective level have lain at the core of many known and unknown CIA and MI6 operations, over many decades.

This includes the notorious MKULTRA, the full extent of which is today unknown and will likely remain so forever. But attempting to meddle with the masses’ minds began a lot earlier, and has gone nowhere in the decades since. Psychological warfare shaped, and continues to shape, the world in which we live in every way. And no living creature - including unconsenting, unwitting animals, children, mental patients and many others - is considered off limits by intelligence agencies as a guinea pig or target audience for clandestine techniques of psychological manipulation.

This is the first instalment of a new, regular Global Deliquents podcast. You can keep up with all this outlet’s text, audio and video investigations on Telegram, Twitter/X, and YouTube.