In the wake of ultra-extremist militants Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seizing Damascus, Zionist entity premier Benjamin Netanyahu gave a smug address from the Golan Heights, Syrian territory illegally occupied ever since 1967. Along the way, he took personal credit for the fall of Bashar Assad’s government and the Syrian Arab Army’s defeat, while pledging the ground on which he stood would be part of Israel “for eternity”. Ever since, Israeli Occupation Forces have pushed ever-deeper into Golan, unimpeded and unopposed.

Tel Aviv’s criminal seizure of yet further territory from its neighbours was an absolutely inevitable upshot of Syria’s collapse. However, some Western journalists and politicians have expressed dismay - in many cases, the same figures were cheering Assad’s fall just 24 hours prior. Consternation has also widely abounded over the foreign-dominated and controlled opposition groups that overran Damascus effusively praising the Zionist entity’s assistance in their offensive against the SAA.

HTS militants celebrate after the fall of Damascus

Speaking to Israeli TV on December 2nd, one rebel fighter thanked Tel Aviv for striking Hezbollah and other Resistance groups, stating the opposition was “very satisfied” with the support. They added:

“We love Israel and we were never its enemies…[Tel Aviv] isn’t hostile to those who are not hostile toward it. We don’t hate you, we love you very much.”

‘Striking Deeper’

While never acknowledged in the mainstream, the Zionist entity’s sinister alliance with extremist opposition groups arrayed against Damascus has long-laid in plain sight. A September 2018 investigation by US Empire house journal Foreign Policy spelled out in detail “Israel’s secret program to back Syrian rebels.” It documented how, since 2013, Tel Aviv “armed and funded at least 12 rebel groups” in the country. The ostensible purpose was to “prevent Iran-backed fighters and militants of the Islamic State from taking up positions near the Israeli border.”

The entity’s “military transfers” to anti-Assad opposition groups were vast. They “included assault rifles, machine guns, mortar launchers and transport vehicles.” The materiel was funnelled via the illegally occupied Golan Heights. Israel even “provided salaries to rebel fighters…and supplied additional money the groups used to buy arms on the Syrian black market.” Initially, arms transferred were “mostly US-manufactured”, but these were later “switched” to “non-American weapons…apparently to conceal the source of the assistance.”

Every step of the way, Israel’s backing of the Syrian opposition ratcheted. Foreign Policy attributes this ever-aggressive stance to Tel Aviv’s failed “appeals” to the US and Russia “to secure a deal that would ensure that Iranian-backed militias would be kept away from southern Syria.” This prompted the entity to “[begin] striking deeper inside Syrian territory, targeting not just individual weapons shipments from Iran to Hezbollah but also Iranian bases across the country.”

In providing this largesse, Tel Aviv “relied on relationships it developed with individual commanders” of extremist militias, sending “assistance directly to them.” Representatives of these factions “would communicate with Israeli officials by phone and occasionally meet them face to face” in the Golan Heights. “When commanders switched groups and locations, Israeli assistance followed them” - and the entity’s chosen proxies frequently served as distributors of Zionist-supplied weaponry “to other groups”, giving them “outsized influence” in the dirty war.

The IOF careens around Golan Heights

Foreign Policy records, “as a result of Israel’s humanitarian and military assistance, many residents of southern Syria came to perceive it as an ally.” A nameless opposition fighter told the outlet, “Israel is the only one with interests in the region and a little bit of humanity and [provides] assistance to civilians.” However, “as troops loyal to Assad, aided by Russian and Iranian forces, reasserted control over more and more areas of Syria,” Tel Aviv cut a secret deal with Moscow, to the opposition’s detriment.

Under its auspices, SAA forces returned to “areas adjacent to the Golan Heights,” while Russia promised “to keep Iran-backed militias 80 kilometers” from the area, “and not to start hindering Israeli strikes on Iranian targets across Syria.” Despite this, Tel Aviv didn’t desert its murderous surrogates. As government forces closed in, “rebels reached out to their Israeli contacts and asked for asylum.” They and “their immediate family members” were duly permitted to flee to Israel, Jordan, and Turkey, with Tel Aviv’s assistance and protection.

With eerie foresight, Foreign Policy concluded that Israel’s policy of backing the rebels would contribute to significant and enduring unresolved security problems not only in Damascus, but throughout West Asia more widely:

“[This] raises questions about the balance of power in Syria as the civil war there finally winds down. With the Iranian forces that helped Assad defeat the rebels showing no inclination to withdraw from Syria, the potential for the country to become a flash point between Israel and Iran looms large. Without deft diplomacy, confrontations in Syria, protests in Gaza, and tensions over the Iran nuclear deal could plunge the Middle East into chaos.”

‘Military Capabilities’

Foreign Policy was at pains to portray Israel’s assistance to the Syrian opposition as being predominantly informed by a desire to crush ISIS. For example, the outlet claimed Tel Aviv “provided fire support to rebel factions” fighting an Islamic State affiliate near the Yarmouk river. This purportedly extended to drone strikes targeting ISIS commanders, “and precision-missile strikes against the group’s personnel, fortifications, and vehicles during battles with the rebels.” Meanwhile, the Zionist entity “did not extend similar fire support for rebel assaults on regime forces.”

Yet, such an exculpatory narrative is at glaring odds with multiple public admissions by Israeli officials. For example, in April 2017 former entity defence minister Moshe Ya’alon revealed that “recently”, ISIS had “apologised” after “[opening] fire” on Tel Aviv’s forces in the Golan Heights. This contrition was expressed by the terror group despite the IOF responding to this broadside by bombarding Islamic State fighters with airstrikes and tank fire, killing four of them.

One might reasonably ponder why, despite these casualties, the monsters of ISIS felt the need to say sorry. An obvious explanation is the hyper-militant faction did not wish to offend Tel Aviv, lest the entity’s long-running operation to provide medical assistance to insurgents wounded in the Syrian dirty war in field hospitals dotted across Golan be terminated. From 2012 onwards, UN peacekeeping forces consistently testified to witnessing injured Al Qaeda, al-Nusra and ISIS fighters being treated by Israeli military doctors across the region.

Along the way, documentary filmmakers even captured video evidence of this practice. Once tended to, these belligerents were sent straight back into battle by their Zionist protectors, to fight Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army. These astonishing scenes went largely unremarked upon in the Western media, although in May 2016, ex-Mossad chief Efraim Halevy proudly boasted Tel Aviv was committed to a strategy of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” in its crusade to neutralise Assad:

“It’s always useful to deal with your enemies in a humane way. When you have people who are wounded, considerations of whether to take them in are not simply whether it’s politically useful…I didn’t say there was no tactical [consideration]. I don’t think there’s going to be blowback…Al Qaeda to the best of my recollection hasn’t specifically targeted Israel…As Hezbollah fighters are concerned, we have a different account.”

Fast forward to today, and ever since Assad’s fall, Israel has relentlessly blitzed SAA sites in Syria. Entity officials boast the “historic” campaign has “destroyed most of the former [Assad] regime’s strategic military capabilities”, decimating up to 80% of the fallen government’s “strategic weapons stockpiles”. Markedly, there has been no attempt whatsoever by HTS to deter or respond to this bombardment, despite Damascus now being completely defenceless against future incursions from her adversaries. Group spokespeople have moreover actively refused to denounce the attacks.

Nonetheless, longtime Syrian “revolution” activists have expressed shock at Israel’s onslaught against the “newly liberated” country, and further illegal annexation of its territory, demanding Tel Aviv cease its inexorable assaults forthwith. We must ask ourselves whether such reactions are truly borne of ignorance and naivety about Israel’s rapacious expansionism. The reality may be the opposition all along knew precisely what would be unleashed following Assad’s ouster, and welcome it. After all, they were coordinating directly with the Zionist entity at every step of their struggle.