Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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A.P. Murphy's avatar
A.P. Murphy
3d

I feel that we'll be seeing British dark arts deployed in Budapest this next week.

What? - Against the wishes of their US overlords? This is where interests clearly diverge, despite all the kowtowing to Trump's regime on the part of the Starmer vassal state.

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
3d

Great article! The global reach of these agencies is mind blowing.

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