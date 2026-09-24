Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
21h

Of course it's a sham, now that Thaci is no longer needed.

It keeps Serbia sweet, and helps the uk burnish its "rule of law(tm)" bonafides.

Reply
Share
5 replies
William Jones's avatar
William Jones
19h

This is bound to stir up trouble there, which is exactly the intent. The Perfidious Albion strikes again. Fabian bastards.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kit Klarenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture