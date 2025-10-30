Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Tedder130
4d

Of course " academics thousands of miles removed from the frontline" dream up strategies. I often deride these types as spending too much time in the bathroom, either masturbating or defecating, and imagining ways to kill. But some of these dreams of horrendous warfare do come to pass, such as the Kursk offensive. I always wonder at the mentality and the morals of people who dream up plans to damage other human beings.

Feral Finster
4d

Keep in mind that britain always seeks to stir up strife so that the US has to get stuck in and the british then get the opportunity to demonstrate what loyal catamites they are, shoulder to kneecap next to their American Master, looking all brave and stirring.

Without the US to fellate at every opportunity, britain goes from America's Special Buddy to a flavor-challenged backwater island that won't shut up about long-past glories.

