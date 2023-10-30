Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
Oct 30, 2023

Outstanding -- thank you

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Lena's avatar
Lena
Oct 30, 2023

Thank you, Kit, for your heart and honesty. It is absolutely clear that the goal of Zionism, as it was in the beginning of the 20th century and remains the same today, is to erase Palestine and Palestinian nation from Earth, exterminate the resilient ones and turn the submissive ones into faceless generic "Arabs" whose homeland never existed. Zionism' goal is to replace Palestine with Israel, forever - and replace Palestinians with Zionist Jews, who are a superior race, in Zionist opinion. This downright Nazi goal is being deliberately silenced, obfuscated, whitewashed as "national liberation" and "right to exist", camouflaged with whatever comes handy: it used to be "Arab war against Jews", then "suicide bombers", "intifada", "jihad", finally "Hamas". Zionists claim and teach the world that Palestinians wish death for every Jew, just because of sheer hatred, and their hatred of Jews was and is the reason why they don't submit to subjugation by a higher race. In this particular "final solution" on Gaza, Zionists simultaneously blame Hamas - and openly say that the entire Palestinian nation must be erased. "Finish them" - said Nikki Haley, supposedly an American presidential candidate, "these animals cannot be allowed to live" - said Israeli Lehi Nazi veteran. The hypocrisy, lies covering up the most long-lasting monstrous experiment of genocide and population replacement in modern times, and sheer racist supremacism behind all these headlines, slogans, buzz phrases, talking points are mind-blowing.

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