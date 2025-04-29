Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Brookbank's avatar
David Brookbank
1dEdited

Such an important piece. It should help Spokane, Washington understand its place in post WW2 history — home to Fairchild Air Force Base, for 40 years until 1994 home to nuclear weapons-carrying B-52 bombers and for the last 30 years home-base to more KC-135 aerial refuelers (at last count 69) than anywhere in the world, more than all Europe combined, and more than Russia, China, Saudis Arabia, and India combined. And we in Spokane may understand —if only our propaganda-addled brains would allow— how come our Gonzaga University and its Clinton-pardoned trustee John Hemmingson, combined with Lockheed-Martin and other corrupt warmongering corporations, are now trying to cement Spokane’s blood-soaked history and economy more solidly in this blackmailing weapons-of-war scheme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ahenobarbus's avatar
Ahenobarbus
1d

Every article of yours is so well done, Kit. I promise I'll tip when I can. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kit Klarenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture