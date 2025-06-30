Global Delinquents

Reginald Duquesnoy
19h

Brilliant! At the same let us not forget that the price of a crushing Sionist/Atlantist defeat, was borne by an enormous amount of innocent victims and that the "kill ratio" whether 100 for 1 or 1000 to 1 is racist pornography gone genocidal. High time to square the books and return terror on the terrorists!

Lena
17h

It is astonishing that the presumption of guilt has been normalized by the 5-Eyes countries, led by Zionists. "Predictive policing" is just targeting people who have done nothing wrong simply because of who they are. A machine says that your character might mean that you might be a "terrorist". That's it. As British proverb goes, "First give a dog a bad name, then hang it". What a troglodyte society. Iran is being targeted just because Zionists want that it does not exist. All other things come later, they desperately invent stuff that might make Iran guilty of something. Whatever that is. Same with Palestine - Palestinians should not exist because they are in the way of making Greater Israel, the owner of the Middle East. Zionists find something they can accuse them of so they can be jailed and killed. Both Iran and Palestine are being accused of "hating Jews" although there is no evidence of this whatsoever.

It looks like "predictive policing" is coming to the West as well.

