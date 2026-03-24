Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Libertarian Overwatch's avatar
Libertarian Overwatch
5h

It's very clear the current U.S. administration cares more about the stock market than the actual economic impacts everyday Americans and the World are seeing as a result of this disastrous policy. There's a reason Trump has been saying meetings are being held right before the market opens on Monday as Iranians deny it.

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
5hEdited

The leaders of the Eurocolonial capitalist empire will not lose. The mass population in their countries is who loses.

What Russia and China and Iran are doing, can allow them to resist being subsumed under the control of the western oligarchs. But those oligarchs are consolidating their grip on, and ability to rape their own local victims.

The leaders of the Eurocolonial empire have already long began the consolidation of their empire into a walled garden. Cutting off energy supply from Russia, adding tarrifs on imports from China. Imposing GDP-linked tithes be paid to their weapons makers. And recently moves like a "free trade" agreement between the EU and Australia, and the European Commmision incredibly agreeing to accept 15% tarrifs on EU exports to the US....with zero tarrifs on US exports to the EU. Goons of "immigration" militia roaming the streets. Expressing opposition to government policy, or protesting it, now actually a crime - or even worse, can be punished in the EU without even having broken ANY law at all.

All of this is designed to lock the masses in these countries inside a walled garden and exploit and fleece them.

So the oligarchy of the empire never loses. The only question is who do they victimize.

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