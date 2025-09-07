Global Delinquents

Quite a contrast to what was written in the imperial mainstream media, where it was immediately noticeable when they announced his death, that they ALL in sync refused to write the most basic fact about the man: that he was a hardcore nazi leader in Ukraine. Instead they all used innocuous descriptions like "lawmaker" and "MP".

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjw6ep37469o

"Prominent Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy shot dead in Lviv" - 30th August 2025

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/08/30/europe/ukrainian-lawmaker-killed-lviv-intl

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/andriy-parubiy-ukraine-russia-war-b2817053.html

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-politician-killed-andriy-parubiy-gunman-reported-disguise/

The crazy thing, is the people in the so-called west are incredibly shallow - not a single mainstream columinst commented on the meaning of this man's death, or who he was.

This article, really well researched as usual, is the first I could find that really put it on the table who this man was and what his death means.

Because the mainstream media are not interested in anything that might break the myth that they are funding and arming plucky Ukranian freedom fighters..... rather than funding and arming a band of murderous nazis.

LaVerne Karras's avatar
LaVerne Karras
1d

Ukrainian Canadian Ivan Katchanovski's book Maidan Massacre is available free online, it has been judged reliable by the Ukrainian courts and shows the far right and CANADIAN actions during and in support of the events.

