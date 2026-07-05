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On June 27th, a plane ferrying a “specialized” team of “highly trained search and rescue specialists” flew into Venezuela from Damascus. Dispatched at putative Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa’s direct order, the 15-strong group is assisting disaster efforts launched by Caracas in response to devastating twin earthquakes. Among them are members of the notorious White Helmets. A bogus humanitarian group constructed by MI6, they played a central role in Britain’s protracted coup of Bashar Assad. Are the White Helmets similarly in Venezuela to assist regime change?

State news agency Sana enthusiastically promoted the White Helmets’ arrival, celebrating “Syria’s first overseas humanitarian search-and-rescue deployment in modern history.” The expedition reportedly represents a “significant step” in the country’s “evolving humanitarian role” globally, underscoring “its growing capacity to contribute to international disaster response efforts.” The deployment is explicitly intended to “position” Damascus “as a contributor to international humanitarian operations,” capable of dispatching “search-and-rescue expertise” overseas to support “other nations in times of crisis.”

Sana highlighted the “exceptional field experience” of the White Helmets sent to Caracas, who reportedly acquired “advanced expertise in dealing with complex rubble and the extraction of trapped survivors” throughout the West’s dirty war against the now “deposed regime” of Assad. This “accumulated experience” has reportedly “enabled Syrian rescue specialists to participate in international emergency response missions,” with Venezuela being their debut. While Damascus provides “experienced rescue personnel,” key dirty war sponsor Qatar supplies “heavy machinery and specialized equipment required for field operations.”

The White Helmets depart from Damascus

The White Helmets will “work in close coordination” with international rescue units in shattered Caracas for up to 10 days, “with the possibility of extending the mission depending on operational requirements and developments on the ground.” An “operational requirement” of the rescuers may be assisting in the construction of quasi-state structures in Venezuela, ala Syria, ensuring Western powers have the requisite people, organisations and structures in place locally to take over when the embattled interim government of Delcy Rodríguez finally collapses.

As CNN has reported, “Rodríguez’s Venezuela is in such dire straits she can’t afford to reject aid from either friends or foes.” The White Helmets are a self-evident menace. The group was established in 2014 by ARK, a shadowy British intelligence cutout founded by MI6 veteran Alistair Harris. Over the subsequent decade, operating in areas controlled by foreign-backed extremists, the White Helmets played a major propaganda role in the dirty conflict against Assad.

Even more insidiously, the group and other ARK-created quasi-state structures shored up the dominance of Jahbat al-Nusra, which subsequently rebranded as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, before violently taking power in Damascus in December 2024. By providing state-like rescue services in HTS-occupied areas, the extremist faction’s credibility as a governance actor with local Syrians was significantly enhanced, to the extent HTS became “synonymous with opposition to Assad.” Leaked documents show British intelligence well-knew these activities assisted HTS’ “growing influence”, in the years leading up to Assad’s ouster.

Since then, the White Helmets have become Syria’s emergency services under al-Sharaa’s illegitimate rule. Meanwhile, fellow ARK construct the Free Syrian Police, with which the White Helmets worked hand-in-glove, has been anointed the country’s national police force. Separate leaks show this was Britain’s plan all along, with Damascus’ post-war “recovery” providing a beachhead for local MI6 assets to “[expand] into newly liberated territory” before all-out regime change. Venezuela’s recently-arrived planeload of White Helmets could represent a new, insidious front in the West’s long-running war on Chavismo.

‘Extremist Groups’

Leaked documents trace the White Helmets’ inception to a secret British program launched July 2013. Once constructed, the so-called Syrian Civil Defence enabled “direct and public linkages between donor funding and support to the Syrian opposition,” while “[enhancing] the legitimacy of local governance actors.” The group had strong links to, and worked in intimate conjunction with, Western-backed extremist groups, and foreign-created anti-Assad civil society and media operations. The White Helmets were a perfect conduit for opaquely funnelling aid and financial assistance to opposition-occupied territory.

Excerpt from leaked ARK file

Accordingly, the White Helmets were at the forefront of Britain’s covert push to create parallel state structures, in advance of the day Assad was finally ousted. A leaked file refers to how in April 2015, ARK mobilised its networks of Syrian opposition actors of every stripe, including the White Helmets, to gather information at the British government’s request on “the situation in Idlib city following its liberation.” This included insights on “humanitarian conditions and service provision, as well as the evolving governance and security space.”

With British, Japanese and US funding, and in close coordination with the Qatar-created Syrian National Coalition, ARK sought “to galvanise international attention on the issue of protection of civilians,” while “mobilising social media, the international press, global advocacy partners and private entrepreneurs” to promote the White Helmets. In 2014, ARK produced a documentary about the White Helmets, Digging for Life, which racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and elevated the group to international stardom.

In leaked files, ARK boasts about the “impact” such propaganda had within and without Syria. One film the intelligence cutout produced “on the indefatigable spirit of a struggling female protestor” prompted “the eruption of anti-regime protests” in Idlib in 2013 - “protestors chanted her name.” The same ARK staffer behind Digging for Life also produced a “documentary profile” of the Free Syrian Police. Like the White Helmets, the FSP was much-venerated by the Western media, and promoted by ARK via “posters, booklets and broadcast products.”

As with the White Helmets too, the reality of the FSP was considerably darker than what emerged in major news outlets - at least initially. From 2012 onwards, the force operated in close tandem with violent militant factions, and courts punishing residents of opposition-occupied territory under obscenely strict interpretations of Sharia Law. However, a March 2017 BBC profile of the FSP repeatedly stressed the force didn’t “carry weapons in order to administer law and order in the country,” or “cooperate with extremist groups.”

ARK’s covert activities in Syria, 2011 - 2015

Nine months later though, the FSP’s intimate relationships with multiple ultra-violent militant sects, including HTS-forerunner Jabhat al-Nusra, were publicly revealed. This extended to assisting in the execution of women who disobeyed al-Nusra’s theocratic codes. These disclosures led to the suspension of British funding for the FSP, but this was reinstated within mere weeks as the force’s sinister alliance with extremist elements was “already known” to the Foreign Office. Indeed, the FSP’s entire purpose was assisting HTS and affiliated armed cliques in unseating Assad.

‘Service Delivery’

When the FSP’s true nature was publicly exposed, management of the project had been passed to British intelligence cutout Adam Smith International. Leaked ASI files from 2016 refer to the necessity of the FSP and other British ‘humanitarian’ initiatives supplanting “pre-2011” Syrian institutions, as part of a wider “expansion into newly liberated territory.” The White Helmets, FSP et al could “take advantage of systems and structures already in place…[demonstrating] the continuity of service delivery by the opposition rather than the regime,” the documents state.

The FSP formally absorbing Assad-era security infrastructure ensured “consistency between emerging police forces across opposition Syria, facilitating their future integration at the right moment.” More generally, it “[prepared] Syrian institutions for a peace agreement and transition.” The FSP could “inform as well as respond to the political process” - in other words, regime change. Meanwhile, it was forecast that “presenting a functioning yet consistent model in Syria’s liberated areas will strengthen the opposition and be the basis for a new civilian-led and accountable state security architecture”:

“The shifting front lines of the Syrian conflict mean that the FSP…must be ready to respond quickly when new stations are needed within current frontlines or when territory changes hands.”

In January 2019, HTS took power outright in north west Syria. The FSP was instantly dissolved, its members continuing their activities under the al-Nusra successor’s banner. Leaked documents testify to how HTS was “less likely to attack” British intelligence-created “moderate opposition” entities, including the White Helmets, which “demonstrably [provided] key services” to the local population. After all, residents of HTS-occupied territory increasingly supported the militant group, precisely due to “receiving services” under HTS’ chaotic rule.

As MI6-conceived “moderate” service providers flourished under HTS, British intelligence cutouts produced slick propaganda for national and international dissemination, providing audiences with “compelling narratives and demonstrations of a credible alternative to the [Assad] regime.” A particular target were Syrians who may once have supported regime change in Damascus, but believed the “revolution is dead” in the wake of Assad declaring victory in December 2018, fighting effectively ceasing outright, and HTS- and Kurdish-dominated enclaves being left to their own devices.

Of course, the West’s insurrectionary assault on Syria was far from over. In lieu of kinetic conflict, brutal sanctions ensured what remained of the country’s once prosperous economy stayed shattered after almost a decade of grinding proxy war, while deliberately preventing reconstruction of its eviscerated industry, infrastructure, previously excellent public education and health systems, and much more besides. Conversely, with the help of British intelligence “service provision”, HTS ever-strengthened not merely within territory it occupied, but the country more widely.

Come December 2024, Damascus was so crippled HTS easily sent the Syrian Arab Army scurrying - with MI6’s constellation of ‘humanitarian’ groups ensuring “continuity of service delivery.” In Venezuela, authorities have been enfeebled by decades of US-led economic warfare, leaving them unable to respond vaguely adequately to the recent earthquakes. Collapsing the decayed vestiges of Caracas’ revolutionary system wouldn’t require military action, but an influx of foreign “service providers”. Syria’s MI6-installed government has the necessary experience to finish Delcy Rodríguez’s administration permanently, via “international humanitarian operations.”