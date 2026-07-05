Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Sophia's avatar
Sophia
1d

Thank you for this excellent piece. This boils my blood!

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Ellen MHa's avatar
Ellen MHa
1d

Thanks for reporting the ugliness of empire at work devouring humanity for resource and control. This highlights the close integration of the UK and US. Indeed the "American Rebellion/Revolution" against the British monarchy was just wealthy people not wanting to pay taxes. We usual they only covet other's possessions, like their country with resources. They never cared about human suffering. They cause it, indeed I believe they enjoy it.

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