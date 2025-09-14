Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Also a crucially important analysis here:

https://www.palestinedeepdive.com/p/epstein-media-bias-and-israeli-influence

It shows how governments and publics are largely powerless against Israel’s power. Israeli is not a state with clearly defined borders. Instead it is literally “a power”. This power forms an intricate network of institutions, comprising both public and private entities across the West, developed over a century. These entities have generated a complex web of genealogical, technological and intelligence dependencies of the West on Israel that cannot be quickly “uprooted” through governmental policy. Around 10% of US government positions are held by Jewish individuals, and many more have Jewish ancestry. This is likely the case in the UK and EU as well. Far from a nation-state, Israel constitutes a different kind of entity: a metastasising network drawing power globally to take over territory and increase its own power. Its small size on the map hides a global power without measure. This fast spreading network of dependencies may well be the very reason for Israel’s de facto impunity Israeli politicians are aware of this—South Africa’s apartheid was much easier to challenge, as it lacked such a network. The inability of governments to uproot this metastasising network from their societies renders public opinion and action largely powerless. Recognising this becomes crucial for any serious attempt to think through the conditions for an effective counterstrategy.

Fantastic level of analysis that we have come to expect from you Kit, thank you.

