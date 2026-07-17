Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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MLL's avatar
MLL
2h

Brilliant journalism

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Lewis's avatar
Lewis
2h

The West comes up with "one simple trick" and then sticks with it. After all, why come up with new tricks, if the old ones keep working so well?

I'm a simple man. If I see a Global Delinquents email in my inbox, I stop what I'm doing, click on it, and go read the whole thing.

Superb as always.

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