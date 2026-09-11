Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
17h

Yes, but the Saudis are de facto allies of Israel and buttbois to the Empire and the petrodollar, so their involvement in 9/11 is swept under the rug.

Iraq had jack-all to do with 9/11, but Iraq was the Enemy du Jour in 2003, so Iraq was blamed.

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Libertarian Overwatch's avatar
Libertarian Overwatch
17h

The fact that the story of Omar Al-Bayoumi is only now coming out is such a travesty. Adam Fitzgerald and I talked about it for a bit: https://substack.com/@libertarianoverwatch/note/p-206650911?r=48h772

Great journalism Kit!

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