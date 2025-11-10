Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick
15h

Given that Al Qaeda (the effing toilet, ffs) was created by the CIA and worked as proxies for the CIA since its inception, and in multiple places, before and after 9/11 (e.g. Yugoslavia, and most recently in Syria), it would be stretching the limits of absurdity to breaking point to believe that 9/11 was the one time in Al Qaeda's entire history when they were not acting as CIA proxies.

Well, a proxy on both their houses, I say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aearnur's avatar
Aearnur
18h

Excellent investigating and reporting. We can clearly see here how the perceived need of U.S. state entities interfere massively with bringing the broad public the full truth concerning 9/11.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kit Klarenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture