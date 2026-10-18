Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Siniša Spajić - Синиша Спајић's avatar
Siniša Spajić - Синиша Спајић
13h

In the end.. looks like all the money in the world won’t save the House of Saud from the wrath of pissed off Yemeni mountain Arabs with AK’s and flip flops.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
13hEdited

It's not "meddling" when someone Establishment approves does it.

When a Russian person expresses any opinion ever in any format, hell a Russian-language online chat room, that is "meddling" and "interference" and all votes contrary to the Establishment line are by definition invalid.

It is also well-known that Russian people have mysterious powers of psychic mind control, but that Establishment figures are immune.

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