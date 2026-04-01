Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5d

Lives wasted, infrastructure and property destroyed, billions spent on this, and a looming depression for the rest of us. Thanks for nothing, Trump and Netanyahu and Frank McKenzie.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
5d

Please tell me this stupendous report from Kit is not an April Fools joke!

Can't quit smiling. Thanks, Kit.

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1 reply by Kit Klarenberg
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