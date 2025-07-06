Global Delinquents

Abhikun
1d

Who won the war was evident by just observing where are the people that were celebrating.

Iranians were celebrating and Israeli were sulking.

Dr. Nicholas Corrin
1d

Beyond the huge own goal scored by p(r)oxy Israel in its Risk-Monopoly moves, lies the follow-on question of renewed Iranian national identity, forged (or manipulated?) as a result of this egregious Zionist entity's aggression upon its territories. This will reinforce, at least temporarily, the hands of the otherwise defunct theocratic regime, despised by the majority of its own population. This gives the Ayatollahs a free MIGA (make Iran great again) pass and, ironically, weakens the standing of what are arrogantly projected as "Western" liberal democratic values and freedoms held by the fed up majority of the anti-theocratic population, as opposed to these being three thousand year old defining Persian/Iranian cultural and philosophical norms. Jason Reza Jordani recently published a very interesting historical perspective on recent events, contextualizing things within the larger subject of Iranian territorial and cultural integrity going back as far as the Achaeminid empire. He foresees attempts by the West, in collusion with competing Iranian and other ethnicity leftist groups, to "balkanize" Iran through import of multicuturalism, wokism and so on, much like what happened in America and W. Europe under the Biden regime. One could compare the export of multiculturalism to the British opium wars used against China. JRJ predicts this will inevitably trigger an intense nationalist backlash, leading to the emergence of a fascist Iranian state (a similar dynamic spread out over a longer period of time to what we are seeing microcosmically in the 46-47 shift in the US).

