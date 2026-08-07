Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
3d

Having been in close association with U.S. Psyops during my active duty career years ago, I think, given how the U.S. has been behaving lately, this set back is a good thing. It's long overdue for the U.S. to be thrown out of all of these places and be brought to heel by the rest of the world. Africa is finally starting to come together in places to put the colonial nations in their places. Kick them all out and make decisions for their own well being, instead of some European or American corporate interests.

But, as this article points out, the Americans are not going to slink away quietly. They're going to keep pressing and they will eventually be sent packing for good with a bloodied face, like what's happening in the Persian Gulf.

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
3d

It should be obvious to a three year old, that China and Russia come bearing gifts and the USSA comes bearing coercion and threats and tries to cover up their duplicity with psyops, ie, lies.

The Hegemon needs to be dismantled with extreme prejudice.

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