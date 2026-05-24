Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
2h

WOW, the world is in a horrifying mess!

Thanks for the research on this situation.

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Lux Aeterna's avatar
Lux Aeterna
1h

With Banderastan being a formal captive of the Epstein Syndicate since 2014, it's only natural they'll be the first "culprit" to receive an imperial "nudge" and provide assistance to other proxies and captives 'round the world - from the Emirates to Libya and the Sahel - despite struggling with grave manpower shortages at home...

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