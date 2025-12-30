Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Kojo
19hEdited

This is what the world's biggest country has been doing for nearly a century now: its own doctrine , very consistently over time, dictates that it should spend huge amounts of time and money sowing chaos and discord around the world. In order for it to be relatively more powerful and better able to exploit all others.

So, what spreads down from the shining city on the hill, is; heaps of horse manure and corrosive urine, on the heads of everyone else on the planet. Endless amounts of it.

True European
19h

It's coming up to 36 years since James Baker announced that Soviet troops would be starting to leave East Germany and yet here we are with more European countries than ever with US military bases.

The Trump brokered deal with the Taliban to withdraw US military forces from Afghanistan in 2021 and Brexit gave the Anglo American alliance the confidence and political flexibility to scupper the potential peace deals between the Ukraine and Russia.

