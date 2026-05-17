Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Libertarian Overwatch's avatar
Libertarian Overwatch
1d

The "defense organization" that bombed Yugoslavia for over two months you gotta admire the brashness of it all.

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Evelyn K. Brunswick's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick
1d

I don't think it's a case of 'ignoring' all these warnings about how Russia would feel about all this, or how Russia would respond. I think it should be obvious that the whole thing was done precisely with the intention of provoking Russia's response.

Fortunately for us, and unfortunately for them, Russia understood this too, and spent a good amount of time progressing its military capabilities. Hypersonics and all that.

Why anyone would ever trust anything the Empire says is beyond me.

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