Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Kernow Damo's avatar
Kernow Damo
5d

Amazing work Kit!

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1 reply by Kit Klarenberg
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
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It doesn't matter that eu methods are undemocratic, unlawful and unfair - what matters is that they worked. Orban was deposed, Magyar installed, Ukraine got its money.

Altmedia writers have a bad habit of looking for moral victories. Probably because actual victories are in such short supply.

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