Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Mannie's avatar
Mannie
1d

I want to pretend to be surprised. I can’t do it. They’re blood sucking leeches. Ughhh 😂

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Lena's avatar
Lena
1d

However the UN did not "partition" or "create" Israel in 1947. Israel is illegal and was established by terror and deceit.

"Indeed, in that very declaration, Israel’s founding document, the Zionist leadership relied on Resolution 181 for their claim of legal authority. The truth is, however, that Resolution 181 did no such thing. The General Assembly had no authority to partition Palestine against the will of the majority of its inhabitants. Nor did it claim to. On the contrary, the Assembly merely recommended the partition of Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states, which would have to be agreed upon by both peoples to have any legal effect. The Assembly forwarded the matter to the Security Council, where the plan died with the explicit recognition that the UN had no authority to implement any such partition."

https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2019/03/15/why-israel-has-no-right-to-exist/?fbclid=IwAR3VXJOOQ_UTKVQ9mL4n16qFpUeCkFGAizDcCGPdyXE9JOodhg5vN0PvXAo

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