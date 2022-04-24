Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
Apr 24, 2022

It may be old news for you but for so many of us struggling to find real journalism detailing assorted conflict areas it's priceless to have trusted sources and fresh context, thank you!

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1 reply by Kit Klarenberg
Archie1954's avatar
Archie1954
Apr 24, 2022

The more I read about Western based hypocrisy and use of violence against poor countries for its own benefit, the more I hate the US, UK and NATO degeneracy! To H*** with them all.

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