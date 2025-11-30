Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Michael Lynch
Just imagine — the CIA stirring up another international mess. Shocking, right? This is the pattern with almost every operation they fomented. Swap the names, swap the borders, and the script barely budges. One MO, a few cosmetic tweaks, same wreckage in the rearview.

And spare me the nostalgia. A disturbing number of the people running those missions were genuine psychopaths with a budget and zero adult supervision.

I just finished 'Legacy of Ashes' by Tim Weiner. The book doesn’t “suggest” anything — it spells out, line by line, the incompetence, the lunacy, and the rot running through the CIA and the political class that kept feeding it. At times you get the sense these lunatics could literally drop a steaming pile of crap on the table, rebrand it as a “plan to stop communism,” and some suit up the chain would rubber-stamp it without blinking.

The Sino-Indian disaster of ’59 wasn’t the outlier. It was the well-worn template for failure and chaos.

ChatterX
Every religion has been weaponized by Imperialism.

Brits did it in India to put Hindus against Muslims (Pakistan), and even Muslims against each other (Sunni vs Shia), they also created the ethno-supremacist ideology called Zionism and founded their colony called Israel to put Jews against Arabs.

youtu.be/wtwwk5cuOvU?t=332

***

"Divide (by religion, race, age, gender, party etc.), Distract (by "Culture wars") and Conquer"

-The Imperialist deep state's strategy in a nutshell

