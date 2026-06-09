Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
20hEdited

I have lived and worked in poland, have some polish education, and speak polish on a daily basis. I am yet to meet a polish family that did not suffer at the hands of the UPA or OUN. (and besides the UPA and OUN, the police in occupied poland were recruited from ethnic Ukrainians) - but poles rushed to embrace the literal direct biological and descendants of the very people who murdered their parents and grandparents, and who would do so again in a heartbeat, because that was needed for poland to cement its status in the Empire.

But it doesn't matter - what matters is that the CIA methods work and continue to work. Even now, Ukrainians pretend to be galicians, pretend that full-blown Nazi collaborators and concentration camp guards were really western liberals, and that everyone speaks Ukrainian, even if they can't (*I* speak more Ukrainian than many of the humans I worked with in Ukraine!)

But the myths happen to be convenient, so they are defended passionately. And everyone forgets that their grandfathers fought for the Red Army and not the Waffen SS, that not so long ago, they celebrated Victory Day and not the birthday of some collaborator.

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Erik Vynckier's avatar
Erik Vynckier
17h

Ukraine was set up to proxy war on Russia.

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