Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
5hEdited

Our government/Israhell completely set it all up to make an endless profiting war machine against Islam, the imaginary enemy and the American people sucked up all the bullshit and propaganda/lies and around 30 to 40 percent still do today.

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Libertarian Overwatch's avatar
Libertarian Overwatch
5h

On the stock market someone ALWAYS knows. Great work Kit.

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