This is from the research of the great brilliant mind, Brendan Devenney, who passed away last year, so he never published his investigations as a book. He speaks about Israel' and Zionists' leading role in the torture of South America. "Italian Fascists, headed by Delle Chiaie and Borghese, along with the CIA, actively supported General Augusto Pinochet in his coup against democratically elected socialist President Salvador Allende on September 11, 1973.

Delle Chiaie confirmed this.

And that Italian fascists met with and set up ties to, and made their headquarters in Pinochet’s Chile. And worked with his intelligence service, DINA.

The CIA used both these fascist and nazi proxies in Chile to expand their «project» throughout South America. Gestapo chief and war criminal, Klaus Barbie aided in the coup in Bolivia, financed by cocaine traffickers (the «Cocaine Coup») in July 1980. [3]

A top-secret 1979 report to the U.S. Foreign Relations Committee (declassified by the Obama administration) reveals that Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet had help from former Nazis in training and supporting his Operation Condor activities.

One such instance of nazi aid was the regime’s use of a «colony» (Colonia Dignidad) in Chile, run and frequented by «former» nazis, for torture and «disappearances». It was also later found to be a den for pedophillia.

DINA was made up of far right paramilitary units linked to «Patria y Libertad» and Italian fascists «Vanguardia Nazionale» [4]

The CIA (alleged the possibility) and Chilean exiles claimed, that nazi war criminal, and Mossad agent, Walter Rauff, who Pinochet had granted asylum to, became one of the key advisors to Pinochet’s DINA.

— In 1975 the previously mentioned DINA agents, made up of right wing fascists, were trained by Israel in return for their purchase of Exocet missiles.

— In 1976, the Esmeralda, a former prison ship used by Pinochet for torture and murder docked at Haifa port on a visit.

— Carter suspended military aid in 1977

— In 1978, Israeli General Mordecai Gur visited Chile where he lavishly praised the Chilean military.

— Israel sent 150 Shafrir a-a missiles in 1977, increasing to one thousand over the next ten years, an electronic radar system, large quantities of spare parts, light arms, ammunition, uniforms and helmets, antitank weapons and related training (Sharif, 1977) and special crowd-control vehicles with 4 water cannons. They also sold them the necessary technology needed to produce cluster bombs.

— Deputy defense minister of Israel Mordecai Zippori visited in Jan. 1979 and concluded an arms deal — six Reshef patrol boats.

— The Israeli and Chilean Air Force regularly visited each other, with Israel helping Chile develop its own aircraft industry.

— Israel was especially active in helping Pinochet regime with intelligence, counterintelligence and secret police (Weir and Bloch, 1981; Ghilan 1985)

— The director general of Chilean state TV and his wife, Pinochet’s daughter, visited Israel in 1980, invited by the Israeli foreign ministry to give them a media platform to help clean Chile’s image.

— According to a cable from the U.S. Embassy in Chile sent April 24, 1980, which was attached to [a] freedom of information request, Israel was a major arms supplier to the Pinochet regime.

— In 1982, there was a meeting between Likud deputy prime minister David Levy and Pinochet (Baram 1982)

— In 1983, there was an official visit by Chilean foreign minister Miguel Schweitzer where on state tv, he praised the relationship with Israel.

[6]

According to a cable quoting the American undersecretary of state from April 10, 1984, Israel was one of THE main arms suppliers of the Junta, which made it difficult to enforce effective sanctions against Chile, considering that American sanctions did not apply to Israel." - https://spanishhalyon.wordpress.com/2019/07/07/no-end-of-nazi-friends-pinochet-and-israel/

---

Israel' and Zionists' role in South American coups and massacres:

https://medium.com/@dubhelloco/the-blood-never-dries-latin-america-nazi-friends-drugs-and-genocide-business-layer-3-15784bd5f6e0

Yoni Reinón's avatar
Yoni Reinón
2dEdited

Most of those people are still in control in the US. Condor in South America, Gladio in Europe. Thats what US democracy is about. And dont forget Margaret Thatcher critical support to Pinochet.

