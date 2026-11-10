Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1dEdited

Ask 100 british citizens and 99 will never have heard of the 77th Brigade. Once told, 101 of those same 100 citizens will thank God that they are subject to propaganda, lest doubleplus wrongthink ensue.

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Peter Sire's avatar
Peter Sire
1d

Lithuania should be abolished

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