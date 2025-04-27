Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
13h

But HAS the US really stopped supplying intelligence to the regime in Kiev? It's not at all clear that this is the case anymore than the assertion that the US has stopped supplying weapons either. There's an awful lot of disinfo obscuring the situation. And in any case, if the US continues to supply intel to the UK then be sure, the UK is supplying it to Kiev!

Carlos
10h

Fantastic piece. These spying agencies may not be "scattered to the winds in 1,000 pieces" - but it would be a giant step for freedom if they could be bled to death re: fiances, and exposed by independent journalists ( even further) as to their tyrannical actions.

