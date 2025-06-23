Global Delinquents

5h

The article says UN-Affiliated. It reports to the UN General Assembly and Security Council. It’s clearly affiliated.

5hEdited

Dear Mr. Klarenberg,

I usually enjoy your writing. But this article is totally unfair. It's about the OSCE and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), not about the United Nations - as-such.

The OSCE doesn't even have a legal relationship to the UN. They aren't located in the same city. They don't have the same founding documents.

The IEAE is a specialized agency in the UN "family", but it's not part of the UN Secretariat, proper. The IAEA is not a specific specialised UN agency, but an independent intergovernmental organisation under the aegis of the UN. Here's a UN org-chart to help you get a better understanding of the UN organization structure. If you notice, the OSCE isn't in there (because, again, it has ZERO to do with the UN). https://www.unfpa.org/sites/default/files/resource-pdf/UN%20system%20chart_11x17_color_2013.pdf

"International organization" is any organization founded by governments, the foundation of which is enshrined by treaty. There's hundreds of international organizations which have no foundational relationship to the UN - though many have observer-status at the UN General Assembly and/or UN-ECOSOC. You need to take a class on international law and policy. I really wish you would: the field is so interesting. If you did this, you'd write better informed, more accurate articles.

It's 2025, and most of the world's humanitarian agencies are having their funding-cut as governments are following the U.S.'s lead. This is tragic. And what do you do? You cast aspersion on "UN-related international organizations" calling them spy agencies. This is ignorant. Do you even know what the UN does? I mean the main Secretariat, not the add-on treaty-specific organizations working on nuclear matters, which is the case for IEAE.

The UN is an organization that's important for the world. The United Nations Charter was signed in San Francisco in 1945, at the end of World War II, with the objective of preventing wars and ensuring peace. Have you read the UN Charter? Can you please try doing that?

In 2025, 80-years on, the UN Secretariat is struggling to survive after the severe U.S. cuts: 20 per cent of jobs are being suppressed, projects are being shut-down. For you to cast aspersions on the UN, because of complaints you have about the OSCE and IEAI is ignorant. If U.S. journalists were better informed on such matters, it wouldn't have been so easy to close down USAID. USAID was involved in some dirty operations, but the overall object of work was humanitarian. Try to have some responsibility for attacking humanitarian organizations, won't you?

Read the UN Charter. Take a class. Read a book. Be more careful, and mindful. Thanks.

Journalists writing about these matters have a responsibility.

Jennifer (U.S. citizen and former UN officer)

10 replies
