Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
15h

And still the slimy British still do deals all over the world including Ukraine!

Thanks Kit. I knew about most of this but NOT all obviously. Hope the truth comes out.

Thank you Kit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Antoinette Janssen's avatar
Antoinette Janssen
14h

Thank you so much, for exposing the British DNA, which is shockingly similar with Hitler's Nazi DNA, and which explains the ideas of for instance Johnson, Starmer, and so many more,

The "Good" :)) are now exposed, completely naked.

I am certain that there is more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kit Klarenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture