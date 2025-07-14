Global Delinquents

The Rightway
They talked about the same nonsense in Iraq back in 2003 and despite hundreds of billions (of US taxpayers money) supposedly handed over for this purpose when I eventually got there by 2010 nothing had been spent, I guess it just ‘disappeared’. We ploughed on successfully building over 3000 houses in Najaf with private investment and not long after the US left at the end of 2011 real investment started with non western firms in everything from cement plants to power stations and numerous housing schemes, so Ukraine will benefit from seeing the back of western madcap ideas. It’s an absolute certainty that they won’t benefit from anymore western involvement nor will any other country the west has systematically wrecked.

Kojo
Great writeup - the entire thing is absolutely mad. The amounts of money being spent on senseless destruction, the pollution of much-needed agricultural land with heavy metals and depleted uranium, the ever-rising costs to ever rebuild, and worst of all the hundreds of thousands of people killed. Beyond that, there are also hundreds of thousands maimed - how will they and their families live? Who will pay for this?

This is one of the most senseless acts in European history. It underlines that what passes for leaders in Europe are anything but.

