Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
10h

The title alone merits a like. 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
10h

The UK and American, so called, "Exceptionalism" is nothing more than the Nazi Nationalism with a different label.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kit Klarenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture