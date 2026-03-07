Global Delinquents

james whelan
15h

Its these things that make me absolutely sick of being British. Why can't we leave this constant meddling alone.

5 replies
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
15h

First question: Why the hell would the Kurds ever trust America or Britain again?

Second question: What will Turkiye's reaction be to the involvement of the Kurds?

This will end in utter disaster.

1 reply
25 more comments...

