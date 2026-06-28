Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
4d

Imagine if this had been Corbyn, the speed of the 'investigation' would have set Scotland Yard on fire!

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David Macilwain's avatar
David Macilwain
4d

Many thanks for alerting me to this story, and particularly to Crispin's excellent diary of the trial. I was already writing about two other provocations carried out by Kiev/MI6, which appeared acutely timed for the G7 event - the strike on the Dormition cathedral in Kiev and Z's 'response' in drone strikes on Moscow:

https://1489.is/kievs-double-act/

But before I finished writing, I came across the story of the Admiral Grigorivich and the Yacht/marine drone threat, which explained heaps - the UK launched a pirate attack on a Russian tanker on Sunday 14th, and the stunt with the Russian frigate on Tuesday 16th, while in between came the Old Bailey verdict - all helping to hype up the Russian threat and NATO's military campaign. Even Australia contributed another $100 million to Kiev off the back of it.

ALl these things go together, so coincidences over the Russian ships reinforce the idea that the Arson attack scheme was an MI5 operation, just like Salisbury.

That the BBC asked Ben Wallace for his opinion brought it all together, not to mention Panorama itself. Extraordinary! And horribly effective.

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