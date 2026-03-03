Global Delinquents

Feral Finster
2d

British strategy since 1917 (and Israeli since 1948) has been simple - get Americans to do their fighting for them.

Libertarian Overwatch
2d

The justification for this war has shift from nuclear weapons to missiles to protesters and after to even Iranian influence on 2020/2024 election. Who knows what's the next excuse for this use of agression! Great article and great episode from Decline and Fall this week 👏

