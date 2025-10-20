Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
1d

The precipitous rise in cancer rates in the former Yugoslavia, appear to have been largely caused by the deliberate use of 'depleted' uranium munitions, that pose a threat of persistent and widely dispersed radiological pollution, in addition to the toxic heavy metal aspect.

Despite claiming that there's nothing wrong with using such weapons, it appears that the Empire refrains from using them, in places that it wants to seize and occupy, after the fighting is over. This shows not only the mendacity of their claims about the safety of using depleted uranium weapons - but also the intent of the Zionists to seize, re-occupy and annex Gaza, underlying this Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing campaign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Baz's avatar
Baz
1d

Greta was totally justified in her highlighting the connection between genocide/environmental collapse/colonialism and human rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kit Klarenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture