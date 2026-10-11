Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Kit Klarenberg's avatar
Kit Klarenberg
2d

All in good time. This is a huge global scandal. Fighting ISIS was the template for all British covert psyops domestic and foreign ever after. Structures like Yalla have been built at home and abroad. Stay tuned!

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Tatjana's avatar
Tatjana
2d

They do this to all of us - they pay people to build trust, so that they could later conduct psyops (manipulate us). That's why it is so important to follow diverse sources (including non-Western ones) and pay attention to details!

"M&C Saatchi’s “targeting strategies” were so reportedly granular, dedicated “audience segments and even specific individuals” could be identified, then blitzed by British intelligence-approved psyops via Yalla."

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