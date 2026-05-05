Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Lena's avatar
Lena
11h

Iran is not only destroying sick Zionist fantasies, it shows the whole world that Zionist obsession with "image" and "narrative" collapses in broad daylight countered by slamming reality. Iran shows the whole world that reality goddamn exists, no matter what narratives Zionists invent.

"In recklessly seeking self-evidently unattainable regime change in Iran, the Zionist entity has only hastened its own permanent destruction." - Amen, Kit.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
12h

Unless and until Israel is in fact eradicated from the region, this is a temporary ceasefire at best while the US loads up to take another swing.

They will not hesitate to go nuclear if necessary.

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