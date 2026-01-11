Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

Alfred Nassim
4h

Fat chance. Israel is grotesquely overextended. The USA is also overextended and they are retrenching. Hence the land grabs in Venezuela and Greenland. Canada soon to follow.

The better-educated Jews are leaving Israel in droves. Many are moving nearby to Cyprus. This will encourage the Turks to take over the whole island and kick out these Zionists.

DEREK HANDS
5h

Yeah relocate “Israel” there if they support them. “In 1943, the Harrar Council was founded in New York to pursue the dream of Hermann Fuernberg, who fantasised for years about forging a “permanent home for a large Jewish population” in “Harrar” - land spanning Ethiopia and then-British Somaliland. World War II provided Fuernberg and his adherents an ideal opportunity to put their plan into action - or so they thought.

The Council had high hopes of success. First and foremost, Ethiopia’s Emperor Haile Selassie was supposedly a “descendant of the House of David”, and “successor of King Solomon.” The sense the organisation believed God was on their side is writ large in private communications with the monarch. Jewish scripture stating “the Diaspora will come to an end when Jews enter the Land of Cush” is repeatedly cited. The Council elaborated, “Cush is no other than Ethiopia, of which Harrar forms a part.””

