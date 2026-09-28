Global Delinquents

Global Delinquents

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Doris Dray's avatar
Doris Dray
2h

Armenia's "Velvet Revolution" was more of the same.

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AliB's avatar
AliB
4h

Not sure that we need predictions about the dystopian future - seem to have been living in a dystopian alternative reality since at least 1979...

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